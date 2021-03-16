The Los Angeles Lakers have been shorthanded lately, and they will again be without the services of multiple players tonight against the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Alex Caruso and Jared Dudley will not suit up.

Davis has been out for a month due to a strained calf and will miss at least another three weeks.

Gasol has been out of action due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Dudley, meanwhile, tore his MCL and is considering different treatment options.

The Lakers are coming off an ugly win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Luckily, their schedule looks to be manageable in the coming days.

However, they will play again tomorrow night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, so fatigue may be a factor with less men available to play in both contests.