Report: Lakers to be without 5 players for Monday’s game vs. Warriors
- Updated: March 16, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have been shorthanded lately, and they will again be without the services of multiple players tonight against the Golden State Warriors.
Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Alex Caruso and Jared Dudley will not suit up.
Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Alex Caruso, Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo are all out vs. Golden State, as expected, per Frank Vogel.
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 16, 2021
Davis has been out for a month due to a strained calf and will miss at least another three weeks.
Gasol has been out of action due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Dudley, meanwhile, tore his MCL and is considering different treatment options.
The Lakers are coming off an ugly win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Luckily, their schedule looks to be manageable in the coming days.
However, they will play again tomorrow night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, so fatigue may be a factor with less men available to play in both contests.