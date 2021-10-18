- Report: Lakers sign talented rookie big man to 2-way contract
- Updated: October 18, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday that they have signed Jay Huff to a two-way deal.
The University of Virginia product went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. During his time in college, he averaged 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
It will be interesting to see what type of role Huff plays for the team this season, but he is likely to spend lots of time with the team’s G League affiliate.
The Lakers also recently agreed a two-way deal with Sekou Doumbouya.
After going 0-6 in the preseason, the Lakers will open their regular season against the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday.