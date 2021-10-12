Report: Lakers progressing towards 2-way deal with intriguing prospect

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a two-way deal with Sekou Doumbouya.

The Lakers are progressing toward a two-way deal with free agent forward Sekou Doumbouya, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Doumbouya was the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2021

Doumbouya has completed two seasons at the NBA level after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

So far, the results have been shaky. He has career averages of 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Efficiency has been a major struggle for the big man during his time in the NBA. He has career shooting clips of just 38.4 percent from the field and 25.4 percent from deep.

On the bright side, he’s just 20 years old, so he has a lot of time to potentially grow into a serviceable player. He’ll hope to prove his worth with the Lakers.