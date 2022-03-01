Report: Lakers sign 2 promising young players, cut DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning on signing two players to their roster while also releasing veteran big man DeAndre Jordan.

The Lakers also intend to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel on a two-way NBA contract. Gabriel has had stints with the Nets, Clippers and Pelicans this season, showing flashes of athleticism and versatility at 6-foot-9.

D.J. Augustin is 34 years old and has had many stops in an NBA career that began in 2008. The Lakers will be the 11th different team that the veteran has played for, with his most recent stop with the Houston Rockets over parts of the past two seasons.

Augustin has spent the bulk of his career coming off the bench and will continue to do that in support of struggling Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

Wenyen Gabriel is 24 years old and a native of the Sudan. Despite only being in his third NBA season, the Lakers will be Gabriel’s sixth different team. He’s been on two of those squads just this year, most recently with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Whatever contributions Gabriel will make figure to be modest, at best. However, he could be a development project for the Lakers over the next year or two.

The 33-year-old Jordan spent the first 10 years of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers and developed into a rebounding force who could offer some aid on offense.

That production has slowed in recent years, something the Lakers came to realize since signing him last September. In his 32 games with the Lakers, 19 in a starting capacity, Jordan was averaging just 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

The Lakers enter Tuesday night’s home matchup against the Dallas Mavericks desperate for a win. With a 27-33 record, the Lakers are currently just focused on trying to reach the postseason.