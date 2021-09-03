Report: DeAndre Jordan to sign with Lakers on incredible deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are adding yet another former All-Star, as they are expected to sign center DeAndre Jordan.

DeAndre Jordan is expected to sign a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 3, 2021

Jordan is 33 years old and stands 6-foot-11 while weighing 265 pounds. Lakers fans remember him well as a key member of the Los Angeles Clippers for several years.

The past two seasons, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, yet he sometimes went long stretches without playing as head coach Steve Nash preferred a center who could shoot 3-pointers.

Jordan is not quite as athletic as he used to be, but he can still rebound, protect the rim and occasionally throw down dunks.

He can give the Lakers some added insurance up front in case superstar big man Anthony Davis misses games due to injury.