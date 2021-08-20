Report: Lakers reveal full schedule for 2021-22 season

The Los Angeles Lakers’ complete schedule for the 2021-22 season has been released.

L.A. will kick things off against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19. That should be a very intriguing matchup against Stephen Curry and company.

The Lakers will play the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day as previously reported. That game will be the first time fans will get a chance to see the Lakers’ Big 3 against the Nets’ Big 3.

L.A. will wrap up the regular season with a game against the Denver Nuggets on April 10.

One of the biggest games that stands out on the slate is a matchup with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 17. It will be very interesting to see how the Lakers measure up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks’ well-assembled squad.

The 2021-22 season figures to be a good one for L.A.