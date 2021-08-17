Report: NBA reveals Lakers’ opponents for 2021-22 Christmas Day matchup

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to host the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day in the 2021-22 season.

Plenty of discuss on The Jump at 3 PM ET today with unveiling of Christmas Day games, including, sources say: Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks returning to play the New York Knicks at MSG. Plus, battle of the East-West titans: The Brooklyn Nets vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

This will be one of the most highly-anticipated regular season games in recent memory.

The Lakers and Nets are far and away the two most talented teams in the NBA right now, and the consensus seems to be that the two teams could ultimately meet in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The full schedule for the 2021-22 NBA campaign hasn’t been released yet, but there is a pretty good chance that this Christmas Day matchup will be the first time L.A. and Brooklyn will face off in the upcoming season.

If that’s the case, then it will also be first time fans will get to see the Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook go head-to-head with the Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

There will be countless storylines at play, especially with the game being on such a huge stage. Lakers and Nets fans will certainly be circling this one on their calendars.