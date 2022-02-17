Report: Lakers release X-ray results for Anthony Davis’ gruesome ankle injury

When Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis went down with what looked like a severe ankle injury against the Utah Jazz, fans feared the worst.

Luckily, X-rays done on his ankle were negative.

X-rays were negative on Anthony Davis' ankle. He’ll receive treatment over the All-Star break, and be re-evaluated when the team gets back. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 17, 2022

The superstar big man still figures to miss some time with what has been termed a sprained ankle. When the injury occurred, he howled in pain as if he instantly knew it was a serious injury.

The Lakers have been snake-bit when it comes to health over the past two seasons. Both Davis and LeBron James have missed considerable time during that span due to multiple ailments.

James suffered a severe ankle sprain of his own last season that forced him to miss several weeks and continued to hamper him in the playoffs.

After being out for about two months with a calf strain, Davis suffered a groin injury in L.A.’s first-round series against the Phoenix Suns last year that single-handedly doomed the team’s chances.

Luckily, the All-Star break is coming up, which will give Davis a chance to heal from his latest injury.

Still, things are looking bleak for the Lakers. They have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA, and they are currently clinging to the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

If Davis has to miss any significant time, it could ultimately result in the Lakers not even reaching the play-in tournament this April.

Make no mistake, it will be an uphill climb for the Purple and Gold the rest of the way.