Video: Anthony Davis goes down with gruesome ankle injury vs. Jazz
- Updated: February 16, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers’ injury woes this season continued on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.
In the second quarter, Anthony Davis went down with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury and was forced to exit the game.
Anthony Davis goes down grabbing his right ankle. He was helped off the court and headed straight to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/c60eXALIIl
— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 17, 2022
It has been a rough 12 months for Davis in regards to his health. He missed several weeks last season with a calf strain, then he suffered a groin injury that knocked him out of the lakers’ first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.
In December, the superstar big man sprained his MCL and missed a considerable amount of time, and not coincidentally, the Lakers struggled without him.
Injuries have been a major factor in the Lakers underperforming throughout this season. If Davis has to miss any significant time, L.A., which is currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, may drop out of the playoff picture.