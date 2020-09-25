The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years, yet they may be without one of their superstars for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Big man Anthony Davis has been listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers have officially listed Anthony Davis (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Saturday's Game 5 against Denver — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 25, 2020

Davis suffered the sprained ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 4. Even though he was clearly writhing in pain, he stayed in the game and helped the Lakers close out the 114-108 victory.

For the game, Davis had another strong offensive outing with 34 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 13-of-14 from the free throw line.

Throughout his eight-year NBA career, Davis has come down with many minor or moderate injuries, but he has had the tendency to usually play through whatever ailment he has.

His ability to neutralize Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic and make the Serbian native expend energy on the defensive end will be a huge key in fending off the feisty Nuggets.