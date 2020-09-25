As the Los Angeles Lakers look to take a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets, they got an injury scare.

In the fourth quarter of Game 4, superstar big man Anthony Davis went down with an ankle injury while being fouled and was in a great deal of pain.

Although Davis was writhing in pain, he remained in the game and made one of two free throws, then threw down an alley-oop dunk moments later.

As in Game 3, Davis is having issues on the boards, as he had grabbed only two rebounds when the injury occurred.

But he has been extremely efficient offensively and has put the Lakers on the verge of putting a stranglehold on the series.