Report: Lakers release optimistic timetable for Anthony Davis’ return from severe ankle sprain

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers scored a big 106-101 win over the Utah Jazz, but they also lost Anthony Davis to what looked like a serious ankle injury.

There is some hope that he may not miss a ton of time, as the team expects him to miss at least two weeks while recovering.

“Anthony Davis is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain in the first half of the Lakers’ 106-101 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, sources told ESPN,” wrote Dave McMenamin. “Davis underwent X-rays at Crypto.com Arena that revealed no fracture, according to the team. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis has an MRI scheduled for Thursday, and the team said he will be re-evaluated after the upcoming All-Star break.”

Since Davis will undergo an MRI, that timetable could be fluid.

It is a continuation of a rough 12 months for the Lakers when it comes to player health. During that timespan, the superstar big man has suffered a calf strain, groin injury and sprained MCL.

LeBron James has also been shelved for quite some time. He dealt with a severe ankle sprain of his own last season, and he also had an ab injury earlier this season.

Needless to say, the Lakers will be hard-pressed to make up for Davis’ absence, even if his absence is relatively short.

Against the Jazz, L.A. got off to a fast start, only to fall behind by double digits. But James led a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter.

The game was reminiscent of a contest several weeks ago in which the Lakers also defeated the Jazz at home by holding down their potent offense.

L.A. is currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, and irrespective of Davis’ status, it has an uphill climb ahead of it if it wants to make the playoffs.