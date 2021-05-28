- Report: Lakers release MRI results on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s latest quad injury
- Report: Lakers were able to utilize film room for first time this season on Wednesday
- Chris Paul throws shade at referee Scott Foster after Game 3 loss to Lakers
- Anthony Davis says LeBron James told him he still has ‘another gear’ he can go to
- Report: LeBron James would have to sit out rest of year in order for his ankle to fully heal
- Video: LeBron James gets into it with Jae Crowder, proceeds to clown him afterward
- Lakers provide injury update on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Video: LeBron James drops Mikal Bridges, throws down monster baseline dunk
- Report: Starting lineups announced for critical Lakers-Suns Game 3
- Idaho deputy who posted viral TikTok video mocking LeBron James fired from his job
Report: Lakers release MRI results on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s latest quad injury
-
- Updated: May 28, 2021
In the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suffered a thigh contusion and missed much of the second half.
An MRI was done, and the results are optimistic.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's bruised left quad showed slight improvement since Gm 3 and an MRI administered Friday revealed no tear, sources told ESPN. The Lakers guard will see how he responds to rest and treatment come Saturday and his status will be determined for Sunday's Gm 4
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 28, 2021
After an injury-riddled regular season for the Lakers, the fact that Kentavious-Pope may play in Game 4 could be a sign that the Lakers’ luck with injuries is starting to change.
Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed several weeks late in the regular season with injuries. While Davis has returned to form very nicely, James is still slowly but surely regaining his explosiveness and hops.
Caldwell-Pope, who is normally a great and dependable 3-point shooter, has struggled mightily in that category so far in this series. He missed both of his 3-point attempts on Thursday.
The Lakers as a whole are also shooting the ball poorly from downtown in the series, yet they have a 2-1 lead over Phoenix heading into Game 4.