Report: Lakers release MRI results on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s latest quad injury

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suffered a thigh contusion and missed much of the second half.

An MRI was done, and the results are optimistic.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's bruised left quad showed slight improvement since Gm 3 and an MRI administered Friday revealed no tear, sources told ESPN. The Lakers guard will see how he responds to rest and treatment come Saturday and his status will be determined for Sunday's Gm 4 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 28, 2021

After an injury-riddled regular season for the Lakers, the fact that Kentavious-Pope may play in Game 4 could be a sign that the Lakers’ luck with injuries is starting to change.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed several weeks late in the regular season with injuries. While Davis has returned to form very nicely, James is still slowly but surely regaining his explosiveness and hops.

Caldwell-Pope, who is normally a great and dependable 3-point shooter, has struggled mightily in that category so far in this series. He missed both of his 3-point attempts on Thursday.

The Lakers as a whole are also shooting the ball poorly from downtown in the series, yet they have a 2-1 lead over Phoenix heading into Game 4.