Report: Lakers release injury report for Friday’s matchup vs. Warriors

- Updated: October 7, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Friday’s preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.
Forward Trevor Ariza is the only player listed as he deals with a right ankle injury.
Trevor Ariza is the only Laker on the injury report for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/nuHLu7Yi0s
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 8, 2021
This is good news for Los Angeles as it gets another tune-up before the start of the 2021-22 regular season.
Los Angeles added a bunch of new faces to the roster in the offseason, and the preseason is an important time for the Lakers to establish chemistry.
Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will also get to take a look at options to replace Ariza in the rotation. Veterans Kent Bazemore and Carmelo Anthony are two possibilities.
The Lakers have lost both of their preseason matchups to this point, but the main focus is getting ready to win games in the regular season.
The Lakers and Warriors will tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Friday.