Report: Lakers provide worrisome update on Austin Reaves’ hamstring injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are already shorthanded, but it sounds like they’re losing another key player for a little while.

Rookie Austin Reaves is going to miss at least two weeks due to a strained hamstring.

The Lakers announce that rookie Austin Reaves is out for at least two weeks with a strained hamstring. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 11, 2021

#Lakers injury update: – Reaves full timeline will depend on severity of the injury.

– Grade 1 typically looking at 10-14 days (so if he’s cleared at reevaluation)

Grade 2 typically looking at 3-4 weeks total https://t.co/VbPXZxfC0n — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) November 11, 2021

It’s a tough blow for the Lakers, as Reaves has been a nice piece for L.A. so far this season.

The youngster has appeared in 10 games and is averaging 6.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per contest. He’s averaging 21.3 minutes of action per game.

Reaves has also been very efficient as a shooter, knocking down 47.8 percent of his shots from the field and 32.1 percent of his shots from 3-point range. Efficiency is often a struggle for young players, but that hasn’t been the case with Reaves.

The Lakers will have to look elsewhere for his production while he’s sidelined.

L.A.’s top injury concern right now is the health of LeBron James, who has appeared in just six games this season. He’s currently out with an abdominal strain.

Fortunately, a recent report indicated that James’ injury is not severe. That’s great news for L.A., as the team is going to need the 17-time All-Star to be healthy in order to compete for this season’s title.

It hasn’t been pretty, but the Lakers have found a way to win each of their last two games. The squad is 7-5 on the season through 12 contests.

L.A. will be back in action on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers will look to earn their third straight win and keep things moving in the right direction.