Report: Lakers give extremely positive update on severity of LeBron James’ injury

The Los Angeles Lakers received an extremely positive update on the abdominal strain that has kept superstar LeBron James out of the lineup recently.

“This is not a severe injury. He is rehabbing this and from what I am told the rehab is going well,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said during an appearance on “This Just In” with Max Kellerman. “He may have to do some reconditioning a little bit, but this is not going to keep him out for an extended period. “He definitely has shown his age here on some of these muscle injuries like he had with the groin injury two years ago. There’s no doubt about that. “This is not something that is gonna dramatically impact his ability. It’s coming at a portion of the schedule for the Lakers where it’s not that difficult. They haven’t done great, I agree, but this is a time if you’re going to nurse an injury, it’s this time of the season, and that’s what LeBron’s doing.”

This is great news for the Lakers, as the team has yet to find its stride without James this season. The 17-time All-Star was also injured last season, and it hurt the Lakers positioning in the Western Conference playoff picture.

This season, James has appeared in just six games, but he’s been playing at an MVP-caliber level. The four-time champion is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3.

The Lakers will take on the Miami Heat tonight without James. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST.