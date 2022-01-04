Report: Lakers official reveals nature of heated argument between LeBron James and Phil Handy

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sunday night win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James was seen having an argument with assistant coach Phil Handy.

According to a team official, the incident should be of no concern to fans of the Purple and Gold.

LeBron James and Lakers assistant Phil Handy’s disagreement yesterday was exaggerated a LA Lakers official tells @BallySports. "People are not understanding the nature of a highly competitive player and a highly competitive coach. If you don’t understand that then shut up.” pic.twitter.com/iPJ04rBEUw — Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) January 3, 2022

Although they played poorly, the Lakers managed to win, 108-103. After a five-game losing streak in December, L.A. has now won three of its last four contests.

James, by his standards, had a quiet game with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Prior to the Minnesota tilt, he had put up several 30-point games in succession.

On the season, the now 37-year-old James is averaging 28.5 points per game, which is his highest scoring average in over a decade.

No 37-year-old has ever played at such a high level in NBA, at least for an extended period of time. What James has been doing lately is even more impressive when one considers the insane mileage he has from 10 trips to the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, it seems extremely unlikely he will get any serious consideration for what would be his fifth MVP award, as the Lakers are just 19-19.

With several games against less-talented opponents coming up in the next handful of days, James and his team will have an opportunity to build some much-needed momentum.