Video: LeBron James and Phil Handy get into heated argument at end of 1st half vs. Timberwolves

- Updated: January 2, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been.
At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
LeBron and Phil Handy having a talkpic.twitter.com/RjOR9s0d6F
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) January 3, 2022
L.A. jumped out to a strong lead, but the Wolves kept themselves in the game by hitting the offensive boards.
Rebounding has been a problem for the Lakers all season long, and the small lineup that head coach Frank Vogel has been playing lately (with James at the 5) hasn’t helped that issue much.
James, who just turned 37, has been on an incredible tear of late. As usual, he continues to defy age and mileage more than anyone in the history of the game.
The Lakers are looking for their third victory in their last four contests. Every loss at this point will reduce their chances of making the playoffs.