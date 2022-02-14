Report: Lakers offered 2nd-round picks and minimum contracts to Celtics for Dennis Schroder

A new report indicates that the Los Angeles Lakers made an offer to the Boston Celtics for guard Dennis Schroder prior to the trade deadline, but the Celtics declined their proposition.

Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com offered some insight into how it all went down.

“Word is the Celts were looking at other options for Schroder, whose in-and-out play and the fact it would be near impossible to re-sign him this summer made him a prime candidate for a new address.” Bulpett wrote. “We’re told the Lakers were offering a couple of second-round picks and some minimum contracts and that there were a number of other talks, but the C’s eventually decided to clear out roster space and reunite with [Daniel] Theis.”

The 28-year-old Schroder spent last season with the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. It ended up being his only season with L.A. He signed with the Celtics during the offseason.

In 49 games for the Celtics this season, Schroder started 25 times and averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game before being traded.

His numbers with Boston weren’t much different from the stats that he averaged with the Lakers during the 2020-21 campaign, so it’s not too surprising that the Lakers made their reported bid for him. However, it’s clear that any efforts by the Lakers to bring back Schroder fell short.

The Lakers have struggled all season. After adding some big names during the offseason, the Lakers looked like title contenders to many fans. Instead, chemistry problems involving Russell Westbrook as well as injuries have the Lakers struggling just to make the playoffs.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers will play their final game before the All-Star break. They have dropped seven of their last nine contests.