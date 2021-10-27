- Report: Lakers offer worrisome updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for game vs. Thunder
Report: Lakers offer worrisome updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for game vs. Thunder
- Updated: October 27, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is a bit worrisome.
LeBron James will miss the game as he recovers from his ankle injury, and Anthony Davis is listed as questionable due to soreness in his right knee.
LeBron James out tonight with right ankle injury and AD questionable with right knee soreness, per Lakers.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) October 27, 2021
James missed Tuesday’s game due to the same ankle injury. Davis, meanwhile, suffered his knee injury on Tuesday. It isn’t serious, but his status for Wednesday’s game is obviously up in the air.
If both James and Davis are out, then Russell Westbrook will have to carry the load for L.A against the Thunder. That would be a very interesting sight to see, especially considering the fact that he’ll be playing against his former team.
Of course, the Lakers would much rather have Davis available if possible. Only time will tell if the superstar will be able to suit up for the game.
L.A. is looking to earn its third victory of the season to move to 3-2.