Report: Lakers offer latest update on LeBron James’ status for game vs. Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a rocky stretch, as they’ve lost two straight contests and are just 8-8 through 16 games.

Being without superstar LeBron James for many of those games hasn’t helped the cause, and it has become clear in recent weeks that the team needs the 36-year-old back as soon as possible.

There has been a lot of buzz throughout the week about the possibility of James making his return against the Boston Celtics on Friday, but it sounds like the 17-time All-Star’s status won’t be known until shortly before the contest gets underway.

Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be a gametime decision tonight in Boston — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 19, 2021

James is presumably itching to get back on the floor, but the Lakers surely aren’t going to push him to play unless he’s ready. The last thing L.A. needs is for James to worsen his abdominal injury by trying to play through it.

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season. He’s shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are certainly hoping that James will pick up where he left off before the injury. He was looking like his vintage self before going on the shelf.

Whether James plays or not, L.A. will be in for a solid test on Friday against Boston. The Celtics haven’t lived up to expectations so far this season, as injuries haven’t been kind to them, but they’re capable of giving the Lakers a battle.

Time will tell if James can suit up for L.A.