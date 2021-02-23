The Houston Rockets are releasing center DeMarcus Cousins, but it seems unlikely that he will reunite with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Houston Rockets are releasing DeMarcus Cousins, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. This allows the four-time All-Star to find a team elsewhere and garner interest on the open market. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike and Broderick Turner, the Lakers are expected to monitor the buyout market but are unlikely to bring back Cousins.

Los Angeles recently freed up a roster spot by waiving Quinn Cook.

“There are no immediate plans to fill Cook’s roster spot, and multiple people with knowledge of the situation said they don’t expect the Lakers to reunite with Houston center DeMarcus Cousins if he becomes available as expected,” Woike and Turner wrote. “The team will, however, monitor the buyout and trade markets for potential additions to their frontcourt.”

The Lakers need help in their frontcourt with star Anthony Davis out with a calf injury.

While the Lakers have replacements such as Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris on the roster, there still is a need down low, especially on the defensive end.

Cousins finally made his return to the floor this season after tearing his ACL prior to the 2019-20 season.

He has gone through several long-term injuries over the past few seasons.

This season, Cousins is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game.

The Lakers may not bring in Cousins, but it is likely that they will make a move on the buyout market at some point this season.