The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made the decision not to sign center Damian Jones for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign after he was previously signed to a pair of 10-day contracts.

Sources say the Lakers are not re-signing center Damian Jones for the rest of the season after his second 10-day contract expired. Jones has been a fill-in starter and played well, but hard cap, roster limitations win out in the end. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 21, 2021

Jones’ contributions on the court were minimal, though he started six of the eight games in which he appeared. In those contests, he averaged just 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

The 25-year-old Jones had previously played for three other NBA teams, most recently with the Phoenix Suns, where he saw action in 14 games before being released last month.

While Jones’ production didn’t necessarily aid the Lakers, his departure comes at a time when the Lakers are dealing with depth issues, including the absences of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis from the frontcourt.