Report: Lakers make huge decision regarding Wenyen Gabriel’s future

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Wenyen Gabriel to a standard NBA contract.

The Lakers opened up a spot for Gabriel on Thursday when they waived veteran forward Trevor Ariza. The young forward has been rewarded for his strong play with a new deal.

Since joining the Lakers on a two-way deal, Gabriel has appeared in 17 games, making four starts.

He is averaging 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game with the Lakers this season while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are already eliminated from playoff contention this season, so Lakers fans can definitely expect a heavy dose of Gabriel in the last two games of the campaign.