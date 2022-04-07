Report: Lakers to waive Trevor Ariza to free up roster spot

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly intend to waive veteran forward Trevor Ariza in order to free up an extra roster spot.

The Lakers could use the roster spot to convert a young player to an NBA deal or sign a player that is a free agent.

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive Trevor Ariza and use roster spot to convert a young player prior to Sunday’s deadline to sign a player, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Open roster spot now provides flexibility to add to roster. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2022

Ariza, who signed with the Lakers this past offseason, never really got going in Los Angeles after he was injured prior to the 2021-22 season.

The veteran forward appeared in just 24 games for the Lakers and struggled to make an impact in his limited playing time.

In the 2021-22 season, Ariza averaged just 4.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Ariza started 11 of the 24 games he played in, but the Lakers quickly went in a different direction when he continued to be ineffective.

Los Angeles was eliminated from postseason contention earlier this week, so it makes sense that the Lakers would unload a veteran now that the team is focused on next season.