Report: Lakers make huge decision regarding Frank Vogel’s future with team

After some uncertainty about head coach Frank Vogel’s contract status, the Los Angeles Lakers have signed him to an extension.

Vogel first became the Lakers’ coach two years ago. He had previously coached the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic prior to coming to L.A.

Vogel directed the Lakers to the NBA championship in his first season with the team. He has always been known as a defensive guru, and true to form, the Lakers have been arguably the league’s best defensive team in both of his seasons with them.

This past season, however, L.A. struggled on the offensive end, even prior to injuries suffered by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With the additions of Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk and Kent Bazemore, the Lakers figure to be a much better offensive team this coming season.

Vogel will have a real shot at making it two NBA titles in three years once training camp starts several weeks from now.