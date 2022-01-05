Report: Lakers make decision on Stanley Johnson’s future with team

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are expected to sign Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract on Thursday.

The Lakers will likely sign small ball big man Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract on Thursday, league sources told ESPN. Johnson, 25, recently completed a 10-day hardship exemption contract with LAL and the SoCal native made an impact with his on-ball defense and toughness — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 5, 2022

Johnson, the former No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, made an impression during his first 10-day deal for the Lakers.

He helped Los Angeles play in some small-ball lineups and seems to have found a landing spot with the Lakers to revive his career.

Johnson appeared in five games for the Lakers on his first 10-day deal, making three starts. He was solid in his time with the team, as he averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3.

The Lakers recently opened up the roster spot to sign Johnson by trading Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal.

Los Angeles is 20-19 on the season and is hoping the addition of Johnson will help it pick up more wins going forward.