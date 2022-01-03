- Report: Lakers to send Denzel Valentine to Knicks as Rajon Rondo deal becomes a 3-team trade
Report: Lakers to send Denzel Valentine to Knicks as Rajon Rondo deal becomes a 3-team trade
- Updated: January 3, 2022
In a bit of a twist, the Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be sending Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks.
The Rajon Rondo deal involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers has now become a three-team trade. Rondo will still land with Cleveland.
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing trading Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of what is now a three-team deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2022
The Cavaliers made the deal for Rondo after depth at the guard spot became an issue for them. The team has already lost both Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio for the season due to injuries.
It sounds like the Lakers are saving money and opening up a roster spot as a result of this deal expanding to three teams.
The Knicks saved the Lakers approximately $4M in salary and luxury tax — and give LA the open roster spot that they wanted with the Rondo deal. Adding Valentine to deal gets his entire salary and tax off LA's books. https://t.co/g7x5Leb2ui
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022
The Lakers have won three of their last four games, with a Tuesday game against the Sacramento Kings next on the schedule. The contest will mark the third game of the Lakers’ five-game homestand.