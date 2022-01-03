   Report: Lakers to send Denzel Valentine to Knicks as Rajon Rondo deal becomes a 3-team trade - Lakers Daily
Denzel Valentine Cavs David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

In a bit of a twist, the Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be sending Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks.

The Rajon Rondo deal involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers has now become a three-team trade. Rondo will still land with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers made the deal for Rondo after depth at the guard spot became an issue for them. The team has already lost both Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio for the season due to injuries.

It sounds like the Lakers are saving money and opening up a roster spot as a result of this deal expanding to three teams.

The Lakers have won three of their last four games, with a Tuesday game against the Sacramento Kings next on the schedule. The contest will mark the third game of the Lakers’ five-game homestand.