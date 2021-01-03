The Los Angeles Lakers are tweaking their starting lineup for Sunday’s road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, with Kyle Kuzma replacing the injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will miss tonight's game for the Lakers against Memphis. Kyle Kuzma is set to start for him, and coach Frank Vogel said the hope is for KCP to return Tuesday (also against the Grizzlies). — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 3, 2021

Caldwell-Pope suffered his ankle injury during the third quarter of the Lakers’ Friday night win over the San Antonio Spurs.

While X-rays taken of Caldwell-Pope’s ankle were negative and indicated only a mild sprain, the Lakers don’t want to rush him back into the lineup just weeks into what they hope will be another long season.

In Caldwell-Pope’s six games this season, he’s averaging 10.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a starter in each contest.

Due to the NBA’s unique scheduling this season, Caldwell-Pope will have the luxury of not having to get on a plane after the game to travel with the team. That’s because the Lakers will stay in Memphis for another contest against the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.