LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are tweaking their starting lineup for Sunday’s road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, with Kyle Kuzma replacing the injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Caldwell-Pope suffered his ankle injury during the third quarter of the Lakers’ Friday night win over the San Antonio Spurs.

While X-rays taken of Caldwell-Pope’s ankle were negative and indicated only a mild sprain, the Lakers don’t want to rush him back into the lineup just weeks into what they hope will be another long season.

In Caldwell-Pope’s six games this season, he’s averaging 10.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a starter in each contest.

Due to the NBA’s unique scheduling this season, Caldwell-Pope will have the luxury of not having to get on a plane after the game to travel with the team. That’s because the Lakers will stay in Memphis for another contest against the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.