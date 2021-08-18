Report: Lakers looking to fill 2 positions to round out 2021-22 roster

With training camp several weeks away, the Los Angeles Lakers are not completely done rounding out their roster for the 2021-22 season.

It appears there are still two priorities for the team before it is ready to roll for the new NBA season.

“The Lakers, who have 12 players under guaranteed contracts, will go into the 2021-22 season carrying 14 players in order to maintain flexibility, sources said,” wrote Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. “Each team can carry a maximum of 15 players and two two-way players. “A third point guard is a priority, sources said, along with potentially adding another wing.”

L.A. drastically revamped its backcourt a couple of weeks ago by trading for superstar Russell Westbrook and signing free agents Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington and Malik Monk.

Although Nunn was listed as a point guard during his two seasons with the Miami Heat, he may not be considered a true ball-handling and facilitating backcourt player.

To that end, L.A. has reportedly worked out Isaiah Thomas, Mike James and Darren Collison, all of whom are point guards.

As far as true wings, the Lakers only have superstar LeBron James and veteran Trevor Ariza, who is 36.

Adding another 3-and-D forward with length would greatly help the team in its request to reclaim the NBA championship this coming season.