Entering Friday night’s home game against the Chicago Bulls, the Los Angeles Lakers have listed three players as questionable for the game: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

James continues to deal with his nagging ankle injury, though he’s yet to miss any of the Lakers’ nine games on the season. In Thursday night’s home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, James appeared to be doing just fine, scoring 27, dishing out 12 assists and grabbing six rebounds.

Davis has also been dealing with injuries during the first weeks of play, missing the Dec. 27 home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of a calf injury. Against the Spurs on Thursday, he scored 23, grabbed 10 boards and handed out three assists.

Caldwell-Pope is looking to get back on the court, missing the Lakers’ last three games after leaving the Jan. 1 road game against the Spurs with an ankle injury.

The 6-3 Lakers hope to bounce back from their 118-109 loss to the Spurs on Thursday, considering they’ll be playing nine of their next 12 games on the road.