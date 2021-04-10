Saturday’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets won’t be quite the showdown it was expected to be when the second half of the 2020-21 NBA schedule was released.

In addition to already being without LeBron James (high ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (calf strain and Achilles tendonosis), the Lakers are listing three other players as questionable.

The Nets will not be at full strength either, as superstar James Harden is out due to a strained hamstring.

As a result, Saturday’s matchup will lack the luster that it would’ve had if both teams were healthy.

The Lakers are coming off a tough loss against the Miami Heat on Thursday in which ball security was a huge issue.

The team has fallen to fifth place in the Western Conference and needs to win games to stay within striking distance of finishing with a high seed.

The injury news for the Lakers isn’t all bad, however. The team feels that Davis is inching closer to a return, and that he may be merely days away from being able to play again.