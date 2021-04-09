- Report: Anthony Davis could suit up when Lakers return to Los Angeles next week
Report: Anthony Davis could suit up when Lakers return to Los Angeles next week
Updated: April 9, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis could return to the lineup once the team returns to Los Angeles next week.
Davis, who has been sidelined since Feb. 14 due to a calf injury, reportedly has ramped up his on-court activity.
“Davis has been shooting at practice and before games for weeks,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote. “He’s ramped up on-court activity, as Vogel has said, though he’s not yet at the 5-on-5 level. It’s unlikely he returns on this road trip, but him playing within a week of the Lakers returning to Los Angeles next week seems reasonable (i.e. one to two more weeks).”
This season, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in just 23 games.
The Lakers have fallen to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference without Davis and star LeBron James in the lineup.
However, if Davis is able to return in the next week or so, James shouldn’t be too far behind.
As the Lakers look to defend their NBA title, they will need Davis and James at full strength down the stretch, so it makes sense that the team has been so cautious with their returns.