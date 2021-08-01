- Report: Lakers ‘in play’ to sign free agent Andre Iguodala
- Report: Lakers announce stacked roster for Summer League
- Report: Lakers targeting 2 shooters in free agency
- Report: Dwight Howard ready to ‘return and play center’ for Lakers
- Report: Trevor Ariza, Andre Iguodala and Goran Dragic are potential targets for the Lakers
- Report: Lakers are ‘very interested’ in signing Carmelo Anthony
- Report: Lakers expected to have ‘strong interest’ in Avery Bradley
- Report: Lakers were ‘close’ to finish line in deal for Buddy Hield before trading for Russell Westbrook
- Alex Caruso seen getting comfortable and flirtatious with Instagram star
- Report: Knicks linked to Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker
Report: Lakers ‘in play’ to sign free agent Andre Iguodala
-
- Updated: August 1, 2021
According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are now “in play” to sign Andre Iguodala this offseason.
On Sunday, the 37-year-old had his team option declined by the Miami Heat for the 2021-22 campaign.
Andre Iguodala’s former agent is current Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. The two remain close and the Lakers are a team in play to sign him. https://t.co/g6PEhKtdkQ
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 1, 2021
Iguodala is not the player he used to be. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged a mere 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The veteran was a star player earlier in his career, but at this point, he brings less to the table than he used to.
Iguodala could still be a nice addition to a Lakers team that is reportedly going to attract a lot of interest from veterans this offseason. With L.A. in a great position to contend for a title, a lot of aging players likely want to join the team in hopes of winning a championship.
Iguodala knows what it’s like to win a title. He has three rings to his name, and he was an integral part of all of them. He could bring his playoff experience and veteran leadership to a Lakers team that already boasts a lot of that.
The former first-round pick has been in the league since the 2004-05 season.