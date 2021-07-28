Report: ‘A ton’ of veteran free agents are ready to sign minimum deals with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting some reinforcements for another title run this offseason.

The Lakers were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round this past season by the Phoenix Suns, but a new report suggests that they could add some solid veteran pieces to the roster this offseason.

“The good news for the Lakers is that there is absolutely a large amount of talk from team executives around the league right now that if the Lakers are able to get a Kyle Lowry or make this home run of getting Russell Westbrook and trading Kyle Kuzma for Buddy Hield, let’s say … there’s a lot of speculation right now that seems founded that the Lakers have a ton of veteran-type players ready and interested to come sign on minimum deals and go chase this ring with LeBron [James],” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said on the Lakers Central Podcast.

If the Lakers trade Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell opts out of his player option, Los Angeles will certainly be in the market for quality role players.

Last season, the Brooklyn Nets dominated the buyout market by scooping up veterans like Blake Griffin, and the Lakers could make a similar play in free agency this offseason.

A veteran free agent such as Carmelo Anthony could be a perfect fit for the Lakers as a bench scorer with playoff experience to help push them over the top in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Lakers won the NBA title during the 2019-20 season, but it appears James will be able to attract more guys to help chase another ring in Los Angeles.