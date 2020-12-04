- Report: Lakers highly motivated to repeat in order to get ‘proper celebrations’
Report: Lakers highly motivated to repeat in order to get ‘proper celebrations’
- Updated: December 4, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t able to celebrate their 2020 championship with fans due to the nature of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, Lakers veteran Jared Dudley is reporting that the franchise is motivated to repeat in order to get a better celebration.
“That’s why we want to run it back,” Dudley said “We missed the parade. We didn’t get the proper celebrations. So the only way to do it is hopefully [a vaccine] cures everyone in June, we win it again and then do it the right way.”
Dudley, 35, recently re-signed with the Lakers for the 2020-21 season.
The journeyman won the first title of his career with the Lakers last season. He collected just 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game last season.
Of course, the Lakers won their championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. The NBA allowed minimal family and guests into the bubble.
As a result, thousands of fans were absent to witness the victory in person. Furthermore, the Lakers were unable to host a parade in Los Angeles.
Superstar Anthony Davis, who also earned his first championship, was not able to feel the unparalleled feeling of celebrating a championship alongside fans.
However, if a vaccine for the coronavirus shows good signs in the coming year, fans may be able to congregate in larger portions as life resumes back to normal.