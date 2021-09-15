Early in the offseason, LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly met with Russell Westbrook before Westbrook got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the meeting, James and Anthony said they were willing to slide over to the 4 and 5, respectively, and it appears they may be serious, as their agent, Rich Paul, has mentioned the same to other agents.

@JakeLFischer to @hmfaigen in the Halftime app: Rich Paul was telling other agents at the Chicago combine that LeBron and AD were sliding to the 4 and 5 — Lakers Supply (@LakersSupply) September 15, 2021

The switch in positions appears to be a tweak the two incumbent Lakers superstars are willing to make to accommodate Westbrook.

It would, at least in theory, open up the floor while making L.A. an even more dangerous team in transition due to greater foot speed.

Still, the Lakers have looked to stock up on depth at the 4 and 5. Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza have all been signed to provide insurance.

James and Davis spent a good deal of last season injured, and the Lakers lacked strong frontcourt backups who fit in with their style of play.