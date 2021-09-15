- Report: Rich Paul was telling other agents at Chicago combine that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are sliding over to 4 and 5
- Dennis Schroder hilariously embraces that he ‘fumbled the bag’ from Lakers while flexing on haters
- Richard Jefferson argues Anthony Davis is a top 5 talent but not a top 5 player: ‘Top 5 players do it every single night’
- Carmelo Anthony slams journalists for purposely starting debates surrounding Lakers’ aging roster
- Cedric Ceballos offers encouraging update on recovery from COVID-19 battle
- LeBron James gets back to work for 2021-22 season with Lakers after return from vacation
- LeBron James and Russell Westbrook featured in new Nas music video
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits his honest feelings about LeBron James closing in on all-time scoring record
- Carmelo Anthony says he has championship-or-bust mentality as member of Lakers: ‘Now I have to win’
- Matt Barnes says Vince Carter was most gifted player he played with over Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson
Report: Rich Paul was telling other agents at Chicago combine that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are sliding over to 4 and 5
-
- Updated: September 15, 2021
Early in the offseason, LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly met with Russell Westbrook before Westbrook got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
During the meeting, James and Anthony said they were willing to slide over to the 4 and 5, respectively, and it appears they may be serious, as their agent, Rich Paul, has mentioned the same to other agents.
@JakeLFischer to @hmfaigen in the Halftime app: Rich Paul was telling other agents at the Chicago combine that LeBron and AD were sliding to the 4 and 5
— Lakers Supply (@LakersSupply) September 15, 2021
The switch in positions appears to be a tweak the two incumbent Lakers superstars are willing to make to accommodate Westbrook.
It would, at least in theory, open up the floor while making L.A. an even more dangerous team in transition due to greater foot speed.
Still, the Lakers have looked to stock up on depth at the 4 and 5. Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza have all been signed to provide insurance.
James and Davis spent a good deal of last season injured, and the Lakers lacked strong frontcourt backups who fit in with their style of play.