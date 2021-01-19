- Video: Stephen Curry loses Anthony Davis with disgusting dribble move
January 19, 2021
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is much more than a 3-point shooter extraordinaire.
In the first quarter of the Warriors’ Monday game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he hit Anthony Davis with a hesitation move, then found Kelly Oubre Jr. on the baseline for a slam dunk.
That head fake was nasty. Gotta respect Steph. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/r4i7Hf8cUJ
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 19, 2021
Curry is considered by many to be the greatest outside shooter in the history of basketball, and therefore he attracts some special attention once he gets inside of the half-court mark.
That attention allows him to set up his teammates for easy baskets, as he did with Oubre.
Returning from a serious hand injury that forced him to miss almost all of last season, Curry is regaining the form that has made him one of the NBA’s most feared players over the last several years.
However, he’s off to a slow start tonight, as the Lakers have established a sizable early lead.