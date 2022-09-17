Report: Lakers have specific plan on how they’ll use Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder defensively

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be considered championship contenders, but they are starting to accumulate some very useful role players.

On Friday, they signed veteran guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, creating what looks like a crowded backcourt.

Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources said. https://t.co/SIN6gcULEG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2022

It appears part of the plan for that crowded backcourt is to have Schroder guard smaller, quicker players while having Patrick Beverley, whom they traded for a few weeks ago, cover star wing players.

“Sources said the Lakers hope to use Beverley as a defender against top-level wings, while using a player like Schroder to chase high-movement point guards such as Ja Morant and Stephen Curry,” wrote Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

There are still questions to be sorted out about the roster, particularly in the backcourt, but things seem to be coming into greater focus..

Schroder’s Return

Schroder, a native of Germany, played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, and the reviews were mixed.

On the court, he gave the team solid play, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game while helping to keep it afloat when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both out with injuries.

But he was reportedly clamoring for a huge contract extension of at least $100 million over five years that most felt he wasn’t worth, and it left a bad taste in the mouths of Lakers fans.

As a free agent in the summer of 2021, Schroder ended up having to sign with the Boston Celtics for a mere $5.9 million.

Still, his ability to push the pace, provide scoring, make plays for others and defend made him a strong complementary player while he was with the Lakers.

In our most recent @LakersNation video I discuss how Dennis Schroder can be a positive value offensively with his Ball-Screen game ability as described in the clip below pic.twitter.com/3jnlIpo1yW — Sean “Spaces” Davis (@Sean_Davi) September 16, 2022

Woike also noted that the team was encouraged by his attitude while playing with the German national team this summer, which made the Lakers more comfortable with bringing him back.

This move single-handedly got Dennis Schroder a contract with the Lakers 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XULHoKqMrU — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) September 16, 2022

In addition, Schroder played for new Lakers coach Darvin Ham when he was an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks several years ago.

Schroder Gives L.A. Options

In addition to his skills, Schroder gives the Lakers flexibility and a greater margin of error.

“Adding Schroder, one of, if not the most talented remaining free agents, gives the Lakers an added layer of security whether the team trades [Russell] Westbrook or is forced to face the very real health concerns that exist with Beverley and [Kendrick] Nunn, who missed all of last season with a knee injury,” wrote Woike. “And if the team is able to make a Westbrook trade, it doesn’t necessarily need to add playmaking because of Schroder’s presence on the roster.”

The Schroder signing may or may not mean a Westbrook trade is incoming, although it should be noted the former MVP recently put up his L.A. house for sale, and that the Lakers are reportedly in ongoing trade talks with the Utah Jazz.