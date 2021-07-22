- Report: Lakers have Reggie Bullock on list of players to target this offseason
- Updated: July 22, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will be busy attempting to retool and refine their roster this offseason.
The team reportedly has veteran Reggie Bullock on their list of target free agents
“The source said the Lakers, whom Bullock played for in 2018-19 alongside LeBron James, also have Bullock on their list,” wrote Marc Berman of the New York Post. “Interestingly, a report surfaced Wednesday the Lakers will try to lure Chris Paul back to Los Angeles. Paul and Bullock are both from North Carolina and are close.”
Bullock, 30, is coming off a strong year with the New York Knicks.
The journeyman started in 64 contests for the Knicks last season. He put up 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.0 minutes per contest last season.
Of course, the Knicks had a resurgent campaign, as they made the postseason for the first time in several years. Bullock was a strong part of the Knicks’ revitalization.
The Lakers had Bullock on their roster for part of the 2018-19 campaign. The 6-foot-6 pro averaged 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 19 games for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season.