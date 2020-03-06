Report: Lakers Have Option to Release Dion Waiters If He Doesn’t Live Up to Expectations

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers signed veteran guard Dion Waiters.

Given Waiters’ history of poor behavior, the signing may have come as a surprise.

Luckily, the Lakers are reportedly protecting themselves by reserving the ability to release Waiters if he fails to live up to expectations.

Sources: Waiters, his agent Rich Paul and the Lakers had several conversations, they have been positive, and it's been made clear among all: This must work out for him — otherwise, Lakers reserve the option to release him. https://t.co/rGL3xlxFvo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020

The shooting guard started out the season as a member of the Miami Heat. Prior to being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies before last month’s trade deadline, he had been suspended on three different occasions this season due to poor behavior.

He was released by the Grizzlies shortly after the trade occurred. That ultimately made him available for the Lakers to acquire.

If all goes as planned, the Lakers could get a seriously talented player at a bargain price.

Waiters has career numbers of 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. Throughout his career, he’s shown the ability to get hot and score at will.

Ideally, he will serve as another dangerous scoring option from deep to help bolster the Lakers’ already potent offense.

If Waiters can stay out of trouble, he will likely serve as a valuable X-factor heading into the playoffs.