Report: Lakers have interviewed Scott Brooks for assistant coach position
- Updated: July 2, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former NBA head coach Scott Brooks for a spot on Frank Vogel’s staff.
The Lakers have interviewed former Wizards coach Scott Brooks for a potential spot on Frank Vogel's staff, league sources say.@espn reported last week that former Knicks and Grizzlies coach David Fizdale would soon join the Lakers after Jason Kidd's departure to coach Dallas.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 3, 2021
Brooks has served as the head coach of the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder after being an assistant coach for multiple teams. Prior to that, he played in the NBA during the 1990s.
This comes on the heels of Jason Kidd, a lead assistant the past two seasons, agreeing to become the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.
Just days ago, David Fizdale, himself a former NBA head coach, joined the Purple and Gold as an assistant coach. He reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer with the Indiana Pacers because he feels he can win an NBA championship thanks to the presence of LeBron James.