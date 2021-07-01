Report: David Fizdale turned down more money from Pacers to try to win title with LeBron James and Lakers

Newly acquired Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer from the Indiana Pacers to join the Lakers organization.

David Fizdale accepted Lakers assistant coach opening over more lucrative Indiana offer, @TheUndefeated learned. Former Grizzlies & Knicks coach preferred being reunited with LeBron, being home in LA and Lakers title chances. LeBron & Fiz communicated after latter agreed to deal. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 1, 2021

Fizdale has seemingly suffered through enough losing seasons for his liking. Most recently, he spent two unsuccessful seasons with the New York Knicks as the organization’s head coach. He was let go in the middle of his second year with the team.

Before that, he spent two seasons as the head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies. The results were better, as the team made the playoffs in his first year there. Still, he was let go in the middle of his second season after a poor start to the year.

By joining an exciting Lakers squad, Fizdale has given himself a great chance to be part of a winning culture. LeBron James was seemingly a major factor in bringing Fizdale to the organization, as the two have a close relationship.

With an outstanding core of Anthony Davis and James, the Lakers will hope to return as title contenders in the 2021-22 season.