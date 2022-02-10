Report: Lakers have expressed interest in Alec Burks

With the NBA’s trading deadline just hours away, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly scrambling for a way to make something happen in order to improve their roster.

Reportedly, the team is interested in dealing for New York Knicks wing Alec Burks.

“There’s so many ways the Knicks can go,” wrote Marc Berman of the New York Post. “According to ESPN, the Lakers have expressed interest in swingman Alec Burks as management tries to clear a spot for Cam Reddish. Backup center Nerlens Noel has suffered through a brutal campaign after signing his three-year, $30 million extension — unable to stay healthy because of a chronic knee issue.”

Burks, a 6-foot-6 veteran, is a good 3-point shooter, which is something L.A. lacks to a certain extent.

Although the Lakers have multiple solid contributors in their backcourt, their frontcourt has been a significant problem, as other than LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it is old and thin.

Many of the trade rumors swirling around the Lakers have centered around Russell Westbrook. There seems to be a prevailing attitude of late within the team that he simply can’t fit in no matter what.

Westbrook, who is an L.A. area native, has been benched in crunch time in each of the team’s last two games. He fired back, claiming that he has earned the right to be on the court when games are decided.