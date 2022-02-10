Frank Vogel’s staunch response to Russell Westbrook saying he deserves to play in crunch time

There’s been growing discomfort in the relationship between Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel and superstar Russell Westbrook, who was benched during the closing stint of the team’s abysmal loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Following the game, Vogel distributed a handful of confusing comments in conjunction with Westbrook being sidelined.

The 2017 MVP clapped back with some subtle shots by saying he felt like belonged in the closing lineup despite poor play and Lakers fans booing at him.

Russell Westbrook gave a lot of interesting answers tonight pic.twitter.com/n43CZvcZpx — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 9, 2022

On Wednesday, Vogel finally responded to the capricious star’s choice words.

Westbrook, 33, gathered just 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field on top of 10 boards and five assists in the Lakers’ 131-116 loss to the defending champs on Tuesday night.

The beatdown by the Bucks was apparently the final straw for Lakers officials, who are now under the impression they can no longer win at a high level with Westbrook playing next to champions LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The trio has simply been unable to make it work together. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who won two titles alongside James, recently gave Westbrook marvelous advice.

Yet, Westbrook has shown an unwillingness to change his game in any major ways. While the triple-double king has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history, he doesn’t have a championship under his belt.

The 2022 trade deadline is Thursday afternoon. Several teams, including contenders, have already made big moves. The Lakers could potentially move Westbrook if the 37-year-old James approves a specific swap.

Westbrook is set to miss his first game of the 2021-22 campaign against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening.