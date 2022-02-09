Dwyane Wade offers valuable advice to Russell Westbrook on how to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Russell Westbrook has, at times, struggled with the Los Angeles Lakers, and many fans have become frustrated with him, feeling like his acquisition has been a failure.

Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade, however, had a piece of advice to give the triple-double king.

"You have to pick your spots… when Bron and AD aren't on the floor, that's when I can be Russ."@DwyaneWade on what advice he'd give to Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/hAOOIyRtA4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 9, 2022

Westbrook has always been one of the NBA’s better point guards, and perhaps the most athletically gifted point guard ever.

However, he has always been a poor outside shooter, and for the past several seasons he has been turnover-prone. Those two flaws have made it hard for him to fit in alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In the last few weeks, Westbrook has had several bad games, which has caused fans to grow even more frustrated with him.

On the other hand, Westbrook, who is a native of the L.A. area, has had plenty of good and even great games this season.

A major factor that has complicated the team’s efforts to gel together has been injuries. Both James and Davis have missed several weeks with injuries.

In addition, the Lakers lack young two-way frontcourt players, which has compromised their defense and made them susceptible to runs made by their opponents.

Many Lakers fans want Westbrook to be traded or even waived, but trading him would be very tough, as the market for him seems sparse, especially because of his very large contract.