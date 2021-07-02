Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year.

On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos.

💣Kostas Antetokounmpo to Olympiacos is a done deal and the 23-year old center will sign a four-year contract,per @Totalbasketgr sources and I totally confirm @TolisLeoussis from @overfmgr. More to follow after the games of Greek NT. #Euroleague #OlympiacosBc @Kostas_ante13 — Christos Harpidis (@chrisalucard) July 2, 2021

Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role on the team.

In fact, the big man played a mere 20 combined regular season games in two full seasons in Los Angeles. He collected just 0.8 points and 1.3 boards per game during the 2020-21 regular season.

It was recently reported that Antetokounmpo was being targeted overseas. Perhaps, the international product will get much more playing time with his new club.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are aiming to retool their roster this offseason. The 2020 champs got bounced by the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.