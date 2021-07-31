Report: Lakers expected to have ‘strong interest’ in Avery Bradley

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to register interest in veteran Avery Bradley in free agency.

Contenders and teams that Bradley previously played for are expected to have strong interest in him. https://t.co/inqa4rlO13 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2021

Bradley, 30, played for the Lakers during the 2019-20 campaign.

Although Bradley didn’t join the Lakers in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla during their title run., he was named a champion along with everyone else on the roster.

The journeyman didn’t opt to stay with the Lakers the following year, though. The Miami Heat snagged the defensive guard for the start of the 2020-21 season.

However, the Heat ended up packaging Bradley in a trade to net two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets at the 2021 trade deadline. Bradley averaged just 5.2 points and 2.3 boards in 17 games for the Rockets last season.

Nonetheless, the Lakers need quality veterans who can sharpen their unit around the superstars. In fact, several veterans are reportedly ready to join the franchise right away.