Lakers injury report takes turn for worse ahead of matchup vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers have downgraded the statuses of two key players ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Guard Gabe Vincent has been downgraded to doubtful with left knee soreness.

Vincent, who signed a three-year deal with the Lakers this offseason in free agency, has appeared in the team’s first four games this season.

In the 2023-24 campaign, Vincent is averaging 6.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 7.1 percent from beyond the arc. A strong defender, Vincent and his presence will be missed if he can’t suit up on Wednesday.

In addition to Vincent, forward Rui Hachimura, who was listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game by the team on Tuesday, has now been ruled out with a left eye contusion. This is the second straight game that Hachimura will miss for Los Angeles.

So far this season, Hachimura is averaging 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in three contests. It’s possible that Taurean Prince and big man Christian Wood could see some more time on Wednesday with Hachimura out.

With Vincent potentially sidelined, the Lakers will have to lean on Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell more in their guard rotation. Cam Reddish, who is listed as probable on the team’s injury report with a sore right foot, could also be in line for some more minutes in Darvin Ham’s rotation.

The Lakers may consider using superstar LeBron James at the point guard spot at points in Wednesday’s game, since Russell will likely need to take a few breathers and Vincent is his direct backup.

This game is an important one for the Lakers, especially since Clippers guard James Harden won’t play after he was acquired in a trade on Tuesday.

The Clippers played the first game of a back-to-back on Tuesday night, beating the Orlando Magic. The team could be a little fatigued heading into Wednesday’s matchup, making it the perfect opportunity for the Lakers to come away with a key win against a Western Conference rival.

The next time that these two teams face off won’t come until Jan. 7, 2024.

The Clippers and Lakers are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday.

