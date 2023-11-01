Lakers get both good and bad news on injury report ahead of matchup vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers received some good and bad news on their injury report ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Superstar LeBron James is off the injury report after he was listed as probable ahead of the team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Forward Rui Hachimura is listed as doubtful for the game for the Lakers with a left eye contusion. However, the team should have wing Cam Reddish, who is probable with a sore right foot.

Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino (right patella contusion) remain out for Wednesday’s game.

James was listed with left ankle tendonitis on the injury report ahead of the Orlando game, but he played through the ailment to score 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting in the Lakers’ win. James also added three rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in that game.

Hachimura did not play in the team’s game against the Magic, and it appears that he’s likely to miss Wednesday’s matchup as well.

So far this season, Hachimura is averaging 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in three contests. It is likely that forwards like James, Taurean Prince and even big man Christian Wood could see more time with Hachimura doubtful.

Reddish, who is averaging just 2.8 points per game this season, has not scored in the Lakers’ last two games. With Hachimura out against Orlando, Reddish played more minutes than he did in the team’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

He shot a combined 0-for-3 from the field and 0-for-2 from beyond the arc in those two games. The Lakers would love to see him get on track against the Clippers, especially if he’s called upon to play more minutes if Hachimura sits.

The Lakers are 2-2 on the season, and they may be getting the Clippers at the right time. The Clips are playing on Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic, so Wednesday’s game will be the second night of a back-to-back for the team.

It’s unclear if the Clippers will have guard James Harden, who was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, in action for Wednesday’s game.

The Clippers and Lakers are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Nov. 1.